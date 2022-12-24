Baku's new metro station opened

24 Dec. 11:40

The Khojasan station of the Baku Metro and the Khojasan depot have been put into operation yesterday.

The total length of Baku Metro lines is 40.7 kilometers. A total of 27 stations operate on the Red, Green and Purple lines of the metro.

The third - Purple line of Baku Metro was inaugurated on April 19, 2016, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. “Avtovaghzal” and “Memar Ajami” stations were also commissioned on the Purple line. Last year, on May 29, the third - “8 Noyabr” station opened on this line.

“Khojasan” station is the fourth station located on the Purple line. The total area of the complex is 4,200 square meters, the length of the station platform is 144 meters.