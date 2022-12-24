Armenia and Russia discuss building new nuclear power unit

24 Dec. 12:20

Expansion of the Armenian-Russian cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy and non-energy projects were discussed in Armenia, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom said.

It said a Rosatom's delegation, led by Nikolay Spassky, Rosatom Director for International Activity, visited Armenia on December 19-20, and met with Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan.

A technical tour of the Armenian NPP was organized for the Russian delegation. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin and Russian Trade Representative to Armenia Anna Donchenko also participated.

A meeting of the Russian-Armenian working group for the development of strategic partnership devoted to expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation was held at the facility.

The sides also discussed extension of the service life of the NPPs operating power unit and the construction of new power units.

"In addition, they discussed deepening cooperation in radioactive waste management, personnel training and related high-tech areas of non-nuclear character," Rosatom said.