Iran steel production up 8.5% in 11 months

24 Dec. 13:20

Iran’s steel production reached nearly 28 million tons, showing an 8.5% hike, while international steel production witnessed a 3.7%decrease in the January-November period of the current year, IRNA reports.

The World Steel Association mentioned the facts and figures in its latest report on steel production at Iranian and global levels as of December 2022.

The steel production in Iran amounted to 25.7 million tons in the 11 months of 2021, which increased to 27.9 million tons in the same period this year.

Iran produced 2.9 million tons in November, showing a 3.9% surge in comparison to the same month in the last year.

The 8.5% increase happened despite the fact that the Islamic Republic has been suffering from the US-led sanctions.