Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia border security

24 Dec. 15:15

President of Russia Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24, the Kremlin press office reported on Saturday.

Putin warmly congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on his birthday and touched upon the practical implementation of the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia agreements during a phone call.

"The sides also touched upon the issues of the practical implementation of the trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia related, in particular, to ensuring security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border," the statement reads.