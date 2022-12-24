Clashes in Paris with PKK supporters, police officers injured

24 Dec. 15:30

Kurdish demonstrators clashed with police in central Paris on Friday after a 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon, killing three people and injuring three others.

Police deployed outside the cultural centre used teargas to disperse the protesters who tried to break through a police cordon protecting Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin who had arrived at the scene, AFP reporters said.

Demonstrators threw objects at police in response, set rubbish bins on fire and erected barricades, they said.

Several cars parked in the area as well as police vehicles had their windows smashed as protesters threw bricks.

As a result of clashes, at least 11 policemen were injured, 4 people were detained.

Some demonstrators were chanting slogans in support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Kurdish organisation designated as terrorist by Ankara, the European Union and others.