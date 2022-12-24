Azerbaijan develops general plan for Khankandi, Khojavand, Fuzuli

24 Dec. 15:45

A general plan for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Khojavand, Fuzuli cities and other places has been developed, Chairman of the country's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at the conference "Great Return: The Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy", dedicated to the first state program on the 'Great Return' to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, organized by New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

He said that a total of 34,500 families are planned to be returned to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from 2024 through 2026.