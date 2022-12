24 Dec. 16:15

During the winter holidays, Sochi will welcome over 200,000 guests from all over the country, mayor of the resort Aleksey Kopaygorodsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

He noted that under the current medium response regime, coordination, and interaction of all interested structures were ensured. Also under constant enhanced control are infrastructure facilities, places of mass congestion of people. The head of the city also reminded about the ban on the use of drones.