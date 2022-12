24 Dec. 16:35

Forecasters of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia announced a yellow weather hazard level in Moscow and the region due to the expected severe black ice. The warning will last until 21:00 Sunday.

At present, the air temperature in Moscow, against the background of periodically drizzling rain and sleet, is about 1 °C, but in a few hours, the temperature will fall below zero.