24 Dec. 16:55

Mufti of the Stavropol Territory Muhammad-hadji Rakhimov met with the Muslim community of the village of Georgievskaya in the Kochubeevsky District.

He delivered a Friday sermon emphasizing the importance of raising the level of religious knowledge. He also spoke about the current activities and tasks of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims in the region. The residents of the village, in turn, shared their thoughts and aspirations with the spiritual leader.