Fair market opens at Elbrus resort

24 Dec. 17:40

A well-maintained fair complex with trade pavilions and a stage has been opened at the Elbrus resort in Kabardino-Balkaria. The products of local entrepreneurs who previously worked in the old market will be presented here.

“A new fairground with trade pavilions and facilities for service and entertainment has opened on Elbrus. Entrepreneurs who previously worked in the old market, the state of which did not meet modern trade standards, will continue their activities here,” the press service of JSC Kavkaz.RF reports.