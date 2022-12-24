Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Ilham Aliyev hold telephone conversation

24 Dec. 17:55

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev called President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, conveying to him congratulations on the occasion of his birthday. The leader of Uzbekistan wished his colleague success in his activities for the benefit of the people and good health.

Ilham Aliyev, in turn, thanked the President of Uzbekistan for his attention and congratulations.

During the telephone conversation, the successful development of bilateral friendly and fraternal relations was emphasized, and the role of high-level mutual visits in strengthening ties was especially noted.