24 Dec. 18:10

The head of the Stavropol Georgievsky District, Andrey Zaitsev, announced that the local production site of JSC MAKFA had arranged the delivery of its products to Saudi Arabia. “Since the beginning of the year, the largest state on the Arabian Peninsula has already received 300 tons of products from our enterprise,” he said.

Further, Zaitsev noted that 11 more enterprises of the district export their products globally.