123rd book of multivolume ”Ilham Aliyev. Development is our goal” published

The 123rd book of the multivolume “Ilham Aliyev. Development is our goal” was published. The materials of the volume cover events of October-November 2022.

During this period, Azerbaijan was represented at a high level at a number of summits. In particular, in October, President Ilham Aliyev visited Kazakhstan to participate in the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the meeting of CIS heads of state. In November, as part of his visit to Algiers, he participated as a guest of honor at the 31st summit of the Arab League. The new book includes information about these visits and the texts of the head of state's addresses.