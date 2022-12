24 Dec. 18:55

Sofia Akatieva won gold at the Russian Figure Skating Championship in Krasnoyarsk.

In the sum of the short and free programs, she scored 249.74 (85.59 + 164.15) points. Kamila Valieva became the second. She was fourth after the short program (247.32; 76.61 + 170.71).

Both athletes are students of Eteri Tutberidze. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (241.72; 82.98 + 158.74) from Alexei Mishin's group, became third.