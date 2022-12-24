Ilham Aliyev comments on situation with Lachin road

24 Dec. 19:15

The events taking place today on the Lachin road have caused another anti-Azerbaijani hysteria, President Ilham Aliyev said, addressing a group of intellectuals from Western Azerbaijan.

According to the president, not only Armenia, but, possibly, its foreign patrons play a big role in this development. “These states have again launched a slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan, and today, when we meet here, the UN is preparing another provocation against us,” Ilham Aliyev stated.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani leader stressed that they "cannot achieve anything, although they have been trying for so many days." “Next week they will try their best,” he warned.