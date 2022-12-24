Vegetables harvest increases in Dagestan

24 Dec. 19:35

According to the results of 2022, farmers in Dagestan increased the area for vegetable production by 37%. About 1.5 mln tons of vegetables were harvested, Minister of Agriculture and Food of the region Mukhtarbiy Adzhekov informed.

“One of the key areas is vegetable growing. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has set the republic the task of increasing the volume of vegetable production. As part of the implementation of this task, work has been carried out to change the structure of areas,” he said.