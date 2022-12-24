Kabardino-Balkaria refuses New Уear’s fireworks displays

24 Dec. 19:55

Kabardino-Balkaria canceled New Year's fireworks, the press service of the regional government informed.

"This year, we decided to refuse New Year's fireworks display, which is traditionally held by municipalities," the report reads.

According to the head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, taking into account the current situation, a decision was made in Kabardino-Balkaria not to hold mass celebrations. This does not apply to children's New Year's parties in educational institutions and Christmas events.