24 Dec. 20:10

The exhibition "Bəyaz" (White) of the people's artist, member of the World Academy of Arts, holder of the "Shohrat" order, professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Arif Aziz, opened at the Baku Museum of Modern Art. The exhibition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the master.

The exhibition presents works created in a unique technique that combines traditional national ornaments and subjects collected during the artist’s travels to Europe, Asia, and Africa.