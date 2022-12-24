President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

24 Dec. 20:35

President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, called his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and congratulated him on his birthday, wished him success in his activities for the development of the country.

Ilham Aliyev, in turn, thanked the President of Kyrgyzstan for his attention and congratulations.

During the telephone conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between the countries. The official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan and the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan were noted as a contribution to the expansion of ties.