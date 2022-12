24 Dec. 20:55

All next week, a road train with Santa Claus and creative teams will run around the Stavropol Territory. The VIVA song theater of the Accord concert and creative association, the 45th Parallel vocal ensemble and the Volnyaya Step’ song and dance ensemble participate in action.

New Year's car scene will visit all open areas of the city. At the end of each event, Santa Claus will present gifts to the audience—symbols of 2023.