Russia's energy resources cannot be cut off from market, Novak says

24 Dec. 21:15

The share of hydrocarbons and coal in the global energy balance is now approximately 82%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, noting that they will play a dominant role at least in the coming decades.

"As for hydrocarbons and coal, now their share in the global energy balance is about 82%. And in any case, it will remain dominant for at least the next decades," TASS quotes the politician as saying.

Russian energy resources cannot be replaced and cut off from the market, the world cannot exist without them, Novak stressed.