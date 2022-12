24 Dec. 21:35

On Monday, December 26, the public will be informed about new developments in the project for the delivery of natural gas from the Sakarya field in the Turkish sector of the Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to him, work on the supply of blue fuel from the Black Sea to the country’s distribution system continues round the clock.

Erdogan assured that the development of the Black Sea field will be followed by new "positive news" in the energy sector.