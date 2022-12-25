Novak: world changed its attitude towards green agenda

25 Dec. 10:00

The world has changed its attitude towards the green agenda, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, explaining that the position has become more balanced, and the energy transition itself will be smoother.

"Indeed, we see that the approach towards the green agenda has changed. Earlier its zealous supporters said that it was necessary to ban the operation of coal-fired power plants and investment in oil and gas projects as soon as possible. Now the position has become more balanced", he said in an interview with TASS.

Novak noted that the share of renewable energy sources would grow, "just as coal began to replace oil, and then gas replaced oil".