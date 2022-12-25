Tbilisi to optimize gas supply

25 Dec. 10:35

The gas distribution company Tbilisi Energy will spend 174б4 million lari over five years to implement various projects aimed at improving gas supply in Tbilisi. This was reported by the press service of the National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC).

"As part of the agreed investment plan, in order to repair the gas distribution network and improve gas supply in Tbilisi, Tbilisi Energy will carry out the network reconstruction and various works", Sputnik Georgia reports.

It is specified that the company will also implement non-network investment projects aimed at improving the quality of service.