36 trucks rescued from mud in Syunik

25 Dec. 12:20

Armenian rescuers rescued 36 trucks from the mud in the Syunik region, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic reports.

"The day before, at 13:57, the Syunik Regional Crisis Management Center received a report that cargo trucks got stuck in the mud on the 12th kilometer of the Aghvani-Verin Khotanan highway, the help of rescuers is needed. One unit of the fire and rescue squad of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations went to the scene", the message says, Sputnik Armenia reports.

It was possible to get the heavy trucks out of this traffic jam only at night, at 00:03 on December 25, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the country said.