Azerbaijan signs cooperation plan with ICESCO

25 Dec. 12:59

The "Action Plan for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO" was signed at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), located in Rabat, yesterday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The document provides for holding joint events within the framework of Azerbaijan's global initiative "Peace for Culture", in partnership with the UN Alliance of Civilizations and ICESCO. Support will also be provided for projects within the framework of the ICESCO Young Professionals Program, which will be implemented in the field of preservation and protection of the cultural heritage monuments of the Islamic world, as well as information technology, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

The document was signed by Nazim Samadov, Azerbaijan's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in the Kingdom of Morocco, and Salim AlMalik, Director General of the organization, from the ICESCO side.

After the signing ceremony, Nazim Samedov and Salim AlMalik met to discuss ICESCO's cooperation with Azerbaijan.