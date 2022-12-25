Karabakh Armenians forcibly driven to rally

25 Dec. 13:35

Today at 14:00, Armenian illegal armed formations are planning to hold a rally in Khankendi, but they cannot attract the population to the action: the Armenian population living there shows no interest in senseless actions. That is why, the separatist regime led by Ruben Vardanyan calls on employees of budget organizations and their families to take to the streets.

Armenian illegal servicemen in Karabakh, including those on vacation, were ordered to participate in the rally in civilian clothes and, together with family members. The families of ordinary Armenians living in Karabakh are also required to come to the rally, Trend reports.

Many people are warned that participation in the rally is obligatory. The main goal is to get as many people as possible.

Besides, instructions to participate in the rally in civilian clothes were given to Armenians working in various fields.