Christmas market opens in Tbilisi

25 Dec. 14:15

Today, the Christmas Market opens in the capital of Georgia, which will feature Georgian brands and startups. It will be held at the Fabrika multifunctional art center in Tbilisi.

"The magical time of the year has come, when both adults and children are equally happy. We traditionally wait for you at Fabrika Christmas Market. Big celebration will be there", the project organizers promise, Sputnik Georgia reports.

The exhibition-sale will feature handicrafts, New Year's decorations and accessories, delicacies, drinks, gifts, souvenirs and much more. The fair will be open to visitors from 12:00 to 19:30. The admission is free.