25 Dec. 14:40

According to Yandex. Schedule data, at least 22 flights were delayed and 13 cancelled at three Moscow airports - Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo - due to bad weather this morning.

At 9.46 Moscow time on Sunday, at Vnukovo, seven flights were delayed and five cancelled. At Domodedovo, 11 flights were delayed and five cancelled. At Sheremetyevo, four flights were delayed and three cancelled, RIA Novosti reports.