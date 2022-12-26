Azersu talks launch of water supply to Shusha from alternative source

26 Dec. 9:00

The project for the reconstruction of drinking water supply systems in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city successfully continues, according to Azersu OJSC.

According to the coordination headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, water supply to Shusha from an alternative source built to provide the city with stable and high-quality drinking water has begun.

Following the order of Azersu, a dam with a capacity of 25,000 cubic meters was built near Dashalty village (located close to Shusha) on the Zarysly river.

Along with the construction of the dam, on a territory with difficult terrain, work was carried out to build a modern high-pressure pumping station and a 2.6-kilometer pipeline to transport water to Shusha.

The station has already been launched, and the water taken from the source rises to the existing reservoirs in the city and from there is transferred to the city network.

The water collected from the drainage dam is transported by pumps to the warehouses located in the city of Shusha, from where it’s supplied to the network.

Thus, hotels, catering facilities, residential buildings and administrative buildings of state institutions in the city are provided with drinking water 24 hours a day.