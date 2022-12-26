Novak: repairing of Nord Stream still possible but...

26 Dec. 10:00

Repairing the Nord Stream pipeline is still feasible but it would take time and money, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview.

It’s not yet possible to say how long potential repairs would take and how much they will cost as the investigation is still ongoing and operators don’t have access to data.

"Specialists that deal with such issues say that it’s technically feasible to do so, but that would take time and money. Until the investigation is finished, it’s hard to say when that infrastructure will be restored and how much it would cost," he told TASS.

"For now, the operators of the Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG aren’t allowed access to data that the competent agencies of European countries get as part of the investigation," Novak said.