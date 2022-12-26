FM: Kazakhstan not to join anti-Russia sanctions

26 Dec. 10:40

Kazakhstan will not join the sanctions against Russia, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said in an interview with Japan’s NHK television channel.

"We don’t join the sanctions against Russia, but at the same time we are committed to the principle that [the economy of the country] won’t be used by various enterprises to circumvent the restrictive measures," Tileuberdi said.

He said "Russia and Kazakhstan are linked by close economic relations, and that’s why anti-Russian sanctions have a negative impact on the Kazakh economy".