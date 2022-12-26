Erdogan: Ankara and Moscow to take joint steps to begin exporting Russian fertilizers

26 Dec. 11:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he is convinced that Ankara and Moscow will soon take steps to begin exporting Russian fertilizers.

"The situation around [Russian] fertilizer exports is more difficult [as compared with exports of Ukrainian food via the Black Sea grain corridor]. I am convinced that together with Russia we will take joint steps on this matter," he said at a meeting with the Turkish youth.

Along with that, according to the Turkish leader, the key issues the country’s government will focus on in 2023 will be the development of a gas field in the Black Sea. "What will be important for us in 2023 is natural gas in the Black Sea. In 2022, as you know, we took steps to organize underground gas storing in Thrace. We are not going to stop, we will move forward," Erdogan said.