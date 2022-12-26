Azerbaijan to increase Russian gas deliveries

26 Dec. 11:20

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia has reached agreement with Azerbaijan to increase natural gas supplies for domestic consumption.

"There is an agreement with Azerbaijan to increase our supplies because they still have a gas deficit," TASS cited him as saying.

According to the deputy PM, after the increase of natural gas production in Azerbaijan, it will be possible to discuss swaps with it.

"In the future, when they increase gas production, we will be able to discuss swaps as well," Novak noted.