Medvedev: Russia to do everything to prevent nuclear catastrophe

26 Dec. 11:40

The world will continue to balance on the verge of World War III and a nuclear escalation, if security guarantees for Russia are not ensured; however, Moscow will do everything in order to prevent a catastrophe, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"New disarmament agreements are impossible and are not needed at this moment. The sooner we obtain guarantees of maximum security that will Russia will be satisfied with, the sooner the situation will normalize. If we do not obtain them - then tensions will remain indefinitely," he warned in his article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

In this case, he continued, "the world will continue to balance on the verge of World War III and a nuclear catastrophe. We will do everything to prevent them from happening.".