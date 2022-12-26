Peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis on Khankandi-Lachin road continue

26 Dec. 12:00

The peaceful rally continues on Azerbaijan’s Khankandi-Lachin road to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, and to allow their monitoring, Trend reports from the scene.

At present, the Azerbaijani protesters are chanting slogans about the need for primary monitoring of the environmental catastrophe and other implications stemming from the illicit mineral resource exploitation. Peaceful protesters say they're not going to leave the area until their demands are met.

All conditions for the movement of supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers were created on the Khankandi-Lachin road passing through Shusha.