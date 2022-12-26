Novak: Russia discussing additional gas supply volume through Turkey with EU consumers

26 Dec. 12:20

Russia is ready for additional gas supplies through Turkey and reinstate gas shipments to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Right now, the implementation of additional gas supply volume through Turkey after a gas hub is created there is being discussed. We actively work with the countries that will take part in this project, as well as with the consumers that require gas from Russia," TASS cited him as saying.

Novak also noted that Russia is ready to resume supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline.