IRGC detains UK-linked network of rioters in Iran

26 Dec. 13:00

The IRGC intelligence unity said its force in the Kerman Province dismantled a team of rioters who were linked with the United Kingdom.

The public relation of Tharallah IRGC Base in Kerman province in southeast Iran announced in a statement the identification and arrest of a team of rioters who were linked with the United Kingdom's intelligence services.

"An organized network called Zagros which was directed by elements from the UK and formed a team of active anti-revolutionary elements inside and outside the country to lead plots to topple the government, especially during the recent riots, was identified and dealt a heavy blow in an operation," the statement said.

The statement said that 7 key elements of the key members of he team were arrested by the IRGC intelligence forces while their links with he outside through technical and communicative means were cut.

There were double nationals among the detained people who were trying to escape outside the country, the statement added.

The Tharallah IRGC Base concluded that a search and investigation to apprehend the rest of the network is going on.