Türkiye to start using Black Sea gas in early 2023

26 Dec. 13:20

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remarked on the natural gas reserve discovered in the Black Sea.

“It is one of the most significant developments this year,” Erdoğan said in an event with youth in the eastern Erzurum province. He declared Türkiye will use the 540 billion cubic meters of the said natural gas "during the first quarter of 2023 at our homes."

In 2020, Türkiye found 540 billion cubic meters (bcm) (19 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas in its northern territorial waters. Türkiye's ships, Fatih, Yavuz and Kanuni, continue drilling operations in the Black Sea.