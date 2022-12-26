Kremlin: meeting with heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia not planned at CIS summit

РУС ENG

Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan are not planning to hold a trilateral meeting during the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this Monday.

"No, there will be no trilateral meeting but bilateral communication will certainly take place on the sidelines of this informal meeting," Peskov said.

The Russian President is also not expected to meet the Presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Kremlin Spokesman added.

