Putin has no plans to wish Biden Happy New Year

26 Dec. 16:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to wish his US counterpart Joe Biden a Happy New Year because the current level of relations between Moscow and Washington does not suppose ‘a time for congratulations’, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Not now. Now we are so deep into mutual unfriendliness that there is probably no time for congratulations," Peskov told reporters on Monday, answering a question from TASS.

The Kremlin spokesman did not answer a clarifying question about whether the Russian leader would congratulate the leaders of other unfriendly countries. "I can't say that for sure," he confessed. Peskov clarified that the Kremlin press service, as usual, would prepare a list of those whom Putin would congratulate.