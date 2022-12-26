Iran's trade turnover with ECO crosses $11 bn in 8 months

26 Dec. 16:40

Trade turnover between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states reached 14.64 million tons worth $11.2 billion in eight months.

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that trade turnover between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states reached 14.64 million tons worth $11.2 billion during the current Iranian year’s first eight months (March 21-Nov. 21), registering a 32.77% fall in terms of weight, but a 7.19% rise in terms of value compared with last year’s corresponding period.

Turkey was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with 7.32 million tons worth $7.21 billion. It was followed by Pakistan with 2.61 million tons worth $1.46 billion and Afghanistan with 2.24 million tons worth $1.1 billion.

Iran’s exports to ECO members stood at 11.54 million tons worth $6.51 billion during the eight months ending Nov. 21, registering a 38.05% and a 4.52% decline in terms of weight and value YOY, respectively.