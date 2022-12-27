More than 200 mines neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories over past week

27 Dec. 9:40

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has cleared 370 hectares of the country's liberated territories, it was reported that more than 200 mines and unexploded ordnances have been defused in the liberated territories.

“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojavand, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 8 anti-personnel, 2 anti-tank mines, as well as 233 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized from December 19 to 24,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

“As a result, 369 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.