Russia makes ruble coupon payments on 2028 dollar-denominated Eurobonds

27 Dec. 10:00

The Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday it had transferred 10.9 billion rubles, or the equivalent of $159.4 million, to the National Settlement Depository as coupon payments on U.S. dollar-denominated Russian Eurobonds due in 2028.

“Obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full,” the ministry said in a statement.

The June 22 presidential decree approved a new procedure for servicing foreign sovereign debt. According to the new arrangement, all payments on Russian Eurobonds will be made in rubles.