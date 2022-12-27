EU observers’ new mission deployed in Armenia

27 Dec. 10:40

The new technical mission of European Union (EU) observers was deployed in Armenia, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan told Public TV on Monday.

"The observers who had come in October have left. Today there is a new technical mission which shall assess the situation," Grigoryan added.

The previous EU observer mission had arrived in Armenia on October 19. On December 19, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell had announced that the EU will prepare the ground for a possible longer term EU mission in Armenia after the completion of the activities of the civilian monitoring group.