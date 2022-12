27 Dec. 11:00

At least 65 people were injured after an explosion occurred in a paint factory in Azarshahr City, Iran, local media reported Monday citing medic sources in East Azarbaijan province.

Among the wounded, over 40 people were treated at hospitals while early media report said at least 10 people are in critical condition.

It's not immediately clear what caused the explosion which happened at the factory's dyeing production unit and local authority said it has opened an investigation into the accident.