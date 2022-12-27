Erdogan expects Turkey's annual inflation to drop by 2023 year-end

27 Dec. 12:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government expected the country's annual inflation to drop to 30% by the end of 2023.

"We hope that inflation, which has been declining rapidly since the beginning of the year, will fall below 30% by the end of the year. Our aim is to return our country to single-digit inflation rates in 2024," Erdogan said in his address to the nation after a cabinet meeting.

On December 5, the Turkish Statistical Institute said that the annual inflation in Turkey slowed down in November for the first time in 1.5 years, dropping to 84.39% from 85.51% in October. Turkey's consumer price index increased by 2.88% in November, according to statistics.