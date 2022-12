27 Dec. 12:40

The peaceful rally on Azerbaijan’s Khankandi-Lachin road to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, and to allow their monitoring, has been going on for 16th day.

The Azerbaijani protesters are chanting slogans about the need for primary monitoring of the environmental catastrophe and other implications stemming from the illicit mineral resource exploitation.

Two supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers have recently passed along the Lachin-Khankandi road near Shusha.