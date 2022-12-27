Ankara summons French envoy - report

27 Dec. 13:00

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned France's ambassador to the country Herve Magro on Monday over "propaganda" against Türkiye amid violent protests in Paris, according to diplomatic sources.

Magro was summoned to the ministry in Ankara after PKK/PYD/YPG affiliates launched "black propaganda" against Türkiye and "officials and some politicians from French government have become a tool of this propaganda" as violent protests by supporters of the group left more than two dozen police officers injured in the French capital.

Turkish officials conveyed Ankara's "dissatisfaction" and "reaction" to the "black propaganda," according to the sources.

The officials noted that it would be beneficial for both the French government and the public to "accurately analyze" the violent incidents in Paris streets carried out by the PKK terror group, sources added.

Ankara further stressed its expectation from France to "act in common sense amid the mentioned incident and prevent the terrorist organization from going forward with its insidious agenda," they also said.