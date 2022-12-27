Qatar's Deputy FM meets with Iran's top diplomat

27 Dec. 13:20

Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi met with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, they discussed the two countries issues of interest.

Conveying the message of the Qatari foreign minister to his Iranian counterpart, the Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs expressed the readiness of Doha to develop and promote cooperation with Tehran.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian evaluated the Iran-Qatar bilateral relations in various political, economic, and consular fields as excellent.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasized the necessity of implementing the agreements reached between the two countries during the previous meetings.

